Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DXC, TGT, NKTR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 18,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 7,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 32,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 11,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

