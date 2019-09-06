Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, DELL, PYPL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 20,167 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 13,503 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 23,812 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 8,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options , DELL options , or PYPL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

