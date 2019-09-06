Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 56,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 272.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 5,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 37,794 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 253.4% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 26,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spark Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ONCE) saw options trading volume of 6,273 contracts, representing approximately 627,300 underlying shares or approximately 181.3% of ONCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of ONCE. Below is a chart showing ONCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

