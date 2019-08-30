Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 8,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 5,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,644 contracts, representing approximately 464,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
