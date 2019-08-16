Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CECO, PLCE, PD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Career Education Corp (Symbol: CECO), where a total of 3,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 3,921 contracts, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
