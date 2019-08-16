Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CECO, PLCE, PD

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Career Education Corp (Symbol: CECO), where a total of 3,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of CECO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 525,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of CECO. Below is a chart showing CECO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD) saw options trading volume of 3,921 contracts, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CECO options , PLCE options , or PD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: CECO , PLCE , PD


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar