Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDZI, UNIT, BLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CADIZ Inc (Symbol: CDZI), where a total volume of 835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 83,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of CDZI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CDZI. Below is a chart showing CDZI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) saw options trading volume of 11,978 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 6,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 649,500 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) options are showing a volume of 1,625 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of BLD. Below is a chart showing BLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
