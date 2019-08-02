Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CBOE, PPL, NKE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total of 2,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 230,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) saw options trading volume of 17,016 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of PPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 13,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PPL. Below is a chart showing PPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 23,230 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBOE options , PPL options , or NKE options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

