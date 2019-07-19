Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, QEP, BEAT

Quantcast

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), where a total volume of 38,905 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

QEP Resources Inc (Symbol: QEP) saw options trading volume of 60,701 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of QEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 13,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QEP. Below is a chart showing QEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioTelemetry Inc (Symbol: BEAT) saw options trading volume of 3,082 contracts, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares or approximately 93.6% of BEAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of BEAT. Below is a chart showing BEAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

