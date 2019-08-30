Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), where a total of 21,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of CAT. Below is a chart showing CAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 3,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 2,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
