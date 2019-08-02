Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Symbol: BREW), where a total volume of 1,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 124,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114% of BREW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of BREW. Below is a chart showing BREW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 48,666 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 113.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $103 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 5,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 13,131 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BREW options
, WMT options
, or SPLK options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »