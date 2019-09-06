Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXTA, ACM, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total of 11,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 5,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 868,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 118,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 9,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
