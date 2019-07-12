Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 192,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 623.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2015 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019 , with 12,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2015 strike highlighted in orange:
Tower International Inc (Symbol: TOWR) options are showing a volume of 2,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.9% of TOWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of TOWR. Below is a chart showing TOWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1870 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1870 strike highlighted in orange:
