Quantcast

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALRM, KO, UAL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 2,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 511,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) options are showing a volume of 60,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 36,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 10,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALRM options , KO options , or UAL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ALRM , KO , UAL


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar