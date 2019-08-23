Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALRM, KO, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 2,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 511,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) options are showing a volume of 60,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 36,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 10,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
