Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AGN, VRAY, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN), where a total volume of 97,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.8% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 24,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) saw options trading volume of 22,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 175.2% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 8,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,100 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 23,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 3,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AGN options
, VRAY options
, or AVGO options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »