Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADSK, NKE, REGI

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 11,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 31,394 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 5,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI) options are showing a volume of 4,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of REGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of REGI. Below is a chart showing REGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options , NKE options , or REGI options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: ADSK , NKE , REGI


