Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAXN, OPI, HUBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN), where a total volume of 3,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 841,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) options are showing a volume of 1,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of OPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of OPI. Below is a chart showing OPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,647 contracts, representing approximately 264,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
