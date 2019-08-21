Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: YUM, GTLS, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total volume of 8,406 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 840,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 4,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,800 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 418,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 53,001 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019 , with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

