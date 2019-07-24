Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 883,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 2,572 contracts, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 2,530 contracts, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares or approximately 51% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
