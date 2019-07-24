Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, BL, MRTX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 8,833 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 883,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 2,572 contracts, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 2,530 contracts, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares or approximately 51% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options , BL options , or MRTX options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: WYNN , BL , MRTX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar