Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WETF, PLCE, CORR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (Symbol: WETF), where a total of 60,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 535.3% of WETF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 40,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of WETF. Below is a chart showing WETF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) options are showing a volume of 14,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 261.9% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019
, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Symbol: CORR) saw options trading volume of 1,206 contracts, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares or approximately 138% of CORR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019
, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of CORR. Below is a chart showing CORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
