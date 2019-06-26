Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, NFG, FSLR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 5,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) saw options trading volume of 3,027 contracts, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NFG. Below is a chart showing NFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 4,763 contracts, representing approximately 476,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options , NFG options , or FSLR options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: W , NFG , FSLR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar