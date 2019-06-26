Notable Wednesday Option Activity: W, NFG, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 5,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) saw options trading volume of 3,027 contracts, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NFG. Below is a chart showing NFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 4,763 contracts, representing approximately 476,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64.50 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019
, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options
, NFG options
, or FSLR options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »