Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VMW, SQ, TIF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total volume of 5,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 582,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 43,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) options are showing a volume of 7,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
