Notable Wednesday Option Activity: V, WFC, SWCH

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 38,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 117,745 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 21,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) saw options trading volume of 3,809 contracts, representing approximately 380,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of SWCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of SWCH. Below is a chart showing SWCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

