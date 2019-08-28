Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC), where a total volume of 500 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of TTEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TTEC. Below is a chart showing TTEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 11,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 4,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) saw options trading volume of 1,654 contracts, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
