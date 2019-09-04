Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 12,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring September 06, 2019 , with 3,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,500 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR
) options are showing a volume of 55,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring September 06, 2019
, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,847 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
