Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEAM, XOM, MCD

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total of 8,965 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 896,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 66,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 13,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

