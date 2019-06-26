Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RUN, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total of 3,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.2% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 538,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 1,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,800 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 7,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019
, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 11,371 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
