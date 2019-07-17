Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, EXPE, KSU

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 6,327 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 632,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 5,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019 , with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 3,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

