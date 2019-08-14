Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 43,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) saw options trading volume of 8,706 contracts, representing approximately 870,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,241 contracts, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options , CHGG options , or ISRG options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: SBUX , CHGG , ISRG


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar