Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 43,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) saw options trading volume of 8,706 contracts, representing approximately 870,600 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,241 contracts, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,900 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
