Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI), where a total volume of 3,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 314,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of REGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of REGI. Below is a chart showing REGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 40,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 10,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) options are showing a volume of 835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ENTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of ENTA. Below is a chart showing ENTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

