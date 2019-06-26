Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 57,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 4,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 62,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 40,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 12,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring June 28, 2019 , with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options , VZ options , or EA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

