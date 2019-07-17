Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PYPL, UNIT, HLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 21,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020 , with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) saw options trading volume of 21,035 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021
, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 9,388 contracts, representing approximately 938,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
