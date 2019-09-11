Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSA, URI, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Public Storage (Symbol: PSA), where a total volume of 6,635 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 663,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.5% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 8,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 7,946 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
