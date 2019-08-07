Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLNT, OPRX, IAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 6,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 659,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) saw options trading volume of 2,869 contracts, representing approximately 286,900 underlying shares or approximately 60% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLNT options
OPRX options
or IAC options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
