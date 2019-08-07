Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PAYC, TIF, SAIA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC), where a total of 2,980 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 298,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 655,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) options are showing a volume of 6,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of TIF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares of TIF. Below is a chart showing TIF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,067 contracts, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
