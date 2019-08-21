Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, DKS, ONCE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 10,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 16,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spark Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ONCE) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of ONCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020
, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ONCE. Below is a chart showing ONCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
