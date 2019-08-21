Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, DKS, ONCE

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 10,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 16,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019 , with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Spark Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ONCE) saw options trading volume of 2,011 contracts, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of ONCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020 , with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ONCE. Below is a chart showing ONCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options , DKS options , or ONCE options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: PANW , DKS , ONCE


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar