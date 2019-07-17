Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSG, ADNT, SRCL

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madison Square Garden Co (Symbol: MSG), where a total of 1,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.5% of MSG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 160,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MSG. Below is a chart showing MSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 14,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021 , with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stericycle Inc. (Symbol: SRCL) options are showing a volume of 4,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of SRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares of SRCL. Below is a chart showing SRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSG options , ADNT options , or SRCL options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MSG , ADNT , SRCL


