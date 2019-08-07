Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, DVA, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 51,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 12,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 13,718 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,456 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
