Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MS, DVA, MCD

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 51,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 12,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 13,718 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 5,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,200 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 12,456 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MS options , DVA options , or MCD options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MS , DVA , MCD


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar