Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 41,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 23,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 8,938 contracts, representing approximately 893,800 underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 4,560 contracts, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares or approximately 84% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019
, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDT options
, URI options
, or CTAS options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »