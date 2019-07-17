Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 41,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.1% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 23,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 8,938 contracts, representing approximately 893,800 underlying shares or approximately 87.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 4,560 contracts, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares or approximately 84% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDT options , URI options , or CTAS options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: MDT , URI , CTAS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar