Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 18,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 26, 2019 , with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII) options are showing a volume of 3,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of CSII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of CSII. Below is a chart showing CSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 5,015 contracts, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares or approximately 106.2% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,900 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
