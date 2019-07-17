Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, DAL, BBBY

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 7,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 27,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 30,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 12,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

