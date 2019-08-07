Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KSU, TRIP, CBRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), where a total volume of 7,751 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 775,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 2,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,900 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 9,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 7,798 contracts, representing approximately 779,800 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

