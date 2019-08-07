Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 77,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 18,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of REGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of REGI. Below is a chart showing REGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 204,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 9,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KR options , REGI options , or MSFT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: KR , REGI , MSFT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar