Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 77,910 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.5% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 18,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of REGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 522,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of REGI. Below is a chart showing REGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 204,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 9,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 937,300 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
