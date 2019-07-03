Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total of 25,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.4% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Symantec Corp (Symbol: SYMC) saw options trading volume of 48,742 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of SYMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 12, 2019
, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of SYMC. Below is a chart showing SYMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 53,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring July 05, 2019
, with 7,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 788,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for K options
, SYMC options
, or SBUX options
, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »