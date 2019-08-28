Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, GILD, GLNG

By BNK Invest,

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 33,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 2,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 25,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 6,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 5,091 contracts, representing approximately 509,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,900 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

