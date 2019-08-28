Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JBHT, BPMC, NTNX

By BNK Invest,

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total volume of 4,030 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 403,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) options are showing a volume of 2,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of BPMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BPMC. Below is a chart showing BPMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 16,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring August 30, 2019 , with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

