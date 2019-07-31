Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INGR, JWN, CNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), where a total of 4,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 402,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of INGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of INGR. Below is a chart showing INGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) saw options trading volume of 25,271 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) saw options trading volume of 28,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019
, with 10,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
