Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total volume of 11,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019
, with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 3,290 contracts, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
