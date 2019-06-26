Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total volume of 11,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring July 19, 2019 , with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) options are showing a volume of 3,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of HRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring August 16, 2019 , with 3,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares of HRTX. Below is a chart showing HRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT) saw options trading volume of 3,290 contracts, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020 , with 2,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HGV options , HRTX options , or EDIT options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Options
Referenced Symbols: HGV , HRTX , EDIT


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar