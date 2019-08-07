Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 20,295 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 16,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 09, 2019
, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intrexon Corp (Symbol: XON) options are showing a volume of 8,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of XON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020
, with 2,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares of XON. Below is a chart showing XON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
