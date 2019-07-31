Quantcast

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, COST, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 11,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 6,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 640,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2019 , with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 7,318 contracts, representing approximately 731,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019 , with 978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

