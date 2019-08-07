Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FOSL, COST, KRA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fossil Group Inc (Symbol: FOSL), where a total volume of 11,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.1% of FOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 09, 2019 , with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of FOSL. Below is a chart showing FOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,467 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 112.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 23, 2019
, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraton Corp (Symbol: KRA) options are showing a volume of 2,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 213,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of KRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019
, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of KRA. Below is a chart showing KRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
